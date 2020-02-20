Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. American Finance Trust comprises 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of American Finance Trust worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 164,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,807,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

