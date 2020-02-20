Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $305.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

