Cobham plc (LON:COB) Receives GBX 135.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 135.50 ($1.78).

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of COB remained flat at $GBX 164.50 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Friday. Cobham has a 52 week low of GBX 97.92 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.20 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

