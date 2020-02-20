Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.30

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ASX COL opened at A$16.15 ($11.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of A$15.17. Coles Group has a 1 year low of A$11.12 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of A$17.09 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Coles Group alerts:

In other Coles Group news, insider Steven Cain 275,901 shares of Coles Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.