Comerica Bank Has $10.37 Million Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of Rexnord worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rexnord by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,830 shares of company stock worth $16,853,994 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Rexnord stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.