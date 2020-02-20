Comerica Bank Has $9.36 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.