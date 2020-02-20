Comerica Bank Purchases 5,853 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 195,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

