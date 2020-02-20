Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of CNAF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

