Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 517113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $555.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

