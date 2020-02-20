Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.