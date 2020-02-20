Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.70, approximately 132,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 212,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

CNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

