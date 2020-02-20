Confluence Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 212.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.