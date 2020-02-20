Confluence Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after buying an additional 74,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $290.97 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.98 and its 200 day moving average is $271.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.