Confluence Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $324.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

