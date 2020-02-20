Confluence Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,524.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,451.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,304.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

