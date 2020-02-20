Confluence Wealth Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

