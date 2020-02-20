Confluence Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $215.63 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.53. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.