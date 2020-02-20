Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 244,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

