CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.21 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.55.

CCR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 96,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.74%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

