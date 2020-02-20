Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,048,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the previous session’s volume of 943,059 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 230,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

