Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 5.7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.52, approximately 890,815 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 818,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.
About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.