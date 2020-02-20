Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of ED traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

