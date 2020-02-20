Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.66. 5,429,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.79.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

