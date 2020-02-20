Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $96,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,484 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

