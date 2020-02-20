Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 220 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 2.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

