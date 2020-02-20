Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,428 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

KMI stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

