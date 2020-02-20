Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

