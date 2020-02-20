Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.75 EPS.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 590,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CLGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

