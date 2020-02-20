Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 18,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,707. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -209.17 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,389,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,095 shares in the company, valued at $124,948,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,784 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.