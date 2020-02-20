Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Down 6.5%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 5,427,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,815,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

CORV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

