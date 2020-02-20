Cortex (CTXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.91 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, UEX, DragonEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.04 or 0.02981714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00226572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00145397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinEx, DDEX, OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, Ethfinex, UEX, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

