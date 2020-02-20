Cott (TSE:BCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.14

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.14 and last traded at C$20.98, with a volume of 158557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59.

About Cott (TSE:BCB)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

