Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 158.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.15. 1,260,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $8,917,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,660.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,470 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.