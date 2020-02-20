Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

ETR 1COV opened at €41.28 ($48.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

