Covey Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,168 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Charter Communications makes up about 5.8% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $542.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.91 and a 200 day moving average of $456.24. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.53 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

