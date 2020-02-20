Covey Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com makes up about 2.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wix.Com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wix.Com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

