Cowen Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $25.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,622.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

