Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 396,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 63,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CS shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 1,563,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,301. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.