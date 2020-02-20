Credit Suisse Group Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,225

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,043 ($26.87).

REL opened at GBX 2,099 ($27.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,004.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,910.34. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

