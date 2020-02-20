Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $269,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $192.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.