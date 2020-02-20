Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

