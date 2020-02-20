Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,744 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IVV stock opened at $339.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

