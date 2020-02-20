Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 14,521 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 95,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,921,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 116,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.