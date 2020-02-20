Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

