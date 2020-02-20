Critical Analysis: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:JT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 Jianpu Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 63.01%. Jianpu Technology has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 0.66 -$23.94 million ($0.14) -8.14

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Jianpu Technology -16.20% -21.83% -15.12%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Jianpu Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

