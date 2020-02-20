Croda International (LON:CRDA) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Croda International to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,871.43 ($64.08).

Croda International stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,095 ($67.02). 191,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,090.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,877.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

