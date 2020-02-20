Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1,931.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00492193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06647666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00069733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

