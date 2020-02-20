Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,170.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,955.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,823.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,073.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

