CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CEO Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSPI stock remained flat at $$14.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.