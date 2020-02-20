CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.67-1.71 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.41 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,194. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.16.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

